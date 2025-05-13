At Least 14 Dead, and Toxic Liquor Is Blamed

At least 14 people have died and six are in critical condition after consuming toxic liquor in Punjab, northern India, authorities said Tuesday, per the AP. Police have arrested seven individuals accused of supplying the tainted alcohol to five villages near the city of Amritsar, according to senior officer Maninder Singh. Medical teams have been sent to affected villages to check on residents who may have consumed the contaminated liquor. Those showing symptoms are being taken to hospitals in hopes of preventing the death toll from increasing.
It hasn't yet been disclosed what caused the liquor to become toxic. Deaths related to locally manufactured, contaminated alcohol are a recurring issue in India, particularly in rural areas where cheaper, unregulated alternatives attract buyers. The authorities' response includes both medical intervention and legal action, as investigators try to track the supply chain of the illicit liquor and prevent further incidents. The episode highlights ongoing public health and safety risks faced by communities where demand for inexpensive alcohol persists amid limited regulation. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)