At Least 14 Dead, and Toxic Liquor Is Blamed

At least 14 people have died and six are in critical condition after consuming toxic liquor in Punjab, northern India, authorities said Tuesday, per the AP. Police have arrested seven individuals accused of supplying the tainted alcohol to five villages near the city of Amritsar, according to senior officer Maninder Singh. Medical teams have been sent to affected villages to check on residents who may have consumed the contaminated liquor. Those showing symptoms are being taken to hospitals in hopes of preventing the death toll from increasing.