Vandal Filmed Defacing World Heritage Site

Authorities in Peru are searching for a man caught on camera spray-painting a crude image on a wall at Chan Chan, a centuries-old archaeological site and UNESCO World Heritage Site. The act of vandalism occurred on one of Chan Chan's original walls, with video footage of the incident circulating widely on social media, per the BBC . Peru's Ministry of Culture condemned the action as a serious violation of regulations designed to safeguard national heritage. The ministry notes the suspect, once identified, could face up to six years in prison.

The incident raised questions among some Peruvians about security measures at the site, with a number expressing concern about how the act was committed and why the area wasn't more closely protected. Chan Chan, roughly 300 miles north of Lima, receives thousands of visitors each month. The sprawling adobe city served as the capital of the pre-Incan Chimu kingdom until it was conquered by the Incas in the 15th century. According to UNESCO, it's considered the largest city in pre-Columbian America, renowned for its walled "citadels" and intricate designs.

This episode is the latest in a series of incidents targeting Peru's historical landmarks. In February, a tourist damaged Cusco's famed 12-Angle Stone, per ARTnews. The ministry has used these incidents to emphasize the need for vigilance and reinforced protection at key heritage sites. For now, authorities are asking the public's help in identifying the culprit responsible for the graffiti at Chan Chan. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)