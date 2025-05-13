World / President Trump Trump Arrives in Saudi Arabia to Lavish Welcome President begins a four-day trip to the Mideast By John Johnson Posted May 13, 2025 6:07 AM CDT Copied President Trump gestures to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he greets Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Saudi ambassador to the United States, at the Royal Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) See 3 more photos President Trump landed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to begin a four-day trip to the Mideast, the first overseas trip of his second term. Details: The New York Times notes a contrast: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Trump's jet in person, accompanied by an honor guard and even Arabian horses. When former President Biden visited in 2022, the crown prince "snubbed" him by sending lower-ranking officials to greet him. Trump also will visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, and the White House says the main goal is striking a wide range of US business deals. The president's family business also has been aggressively expanding in the region of late, and the Washington Post takes a look at what it sees as potential conflicts. Trump is expected to speak at a high-powered lunch on Monday, per the AP. Business leaders including Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, and, yes, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will be in attendance. With Trump are top officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, defense chief Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. (Trump's plan to accept a luxury jet from Qatar to be used as Air Force One has been a controversial part of the trip.) See 3 more photos Report an error