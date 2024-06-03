Gilgo Beach Suspect Faces Charge in Fifth Murder

As it stands, suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is formally accused of murdering four young women. But Newsday and NBC New York report that the number will increase to five later this week. The 60-year-old is expected to be indicted on the new murder charge Thursday. The Suffolk district attorney's office has confirmed the arraignment date, but it is not yet disclosing the name of the victim or where the remains were found. The development comes after authorities conducted a new search at Heuermann's Long Island home and at a wooded area near Manorville.