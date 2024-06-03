Crime / Gilgo Beach killer Gilgo Beach Suspect Faces Charge in Fifth Murder Rex Heuermann expected to be indicted in another slaying this week By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jun 3, 2024 1:35 PM CDT Copied Rex Heuermann appears next to his attorney Michael Brown at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, N.Y., on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (James Carbone/Newsday via AP) As it stands, suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is formally accused of murdering four young women. But Newsday and NBC New York report that the number will increase to five later this week. The 60-year-old is expected to be indicted on the new murder charge Thursday. The Suffolk district attorney's office has confirmed the arraignment date, but it is not yet disclosing the name of the victim or where the remains were found. The development comes after authorities conducted a new search at Heuermann's Long Island home and at a wooded area near Manorville. Partial remains of two women—Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack—found more than 20 years ago at the Manorville site have been connected to body parts found in burlap bags at Gilgo Beach in 2011. Heuermann is currently charged with the murders of escorts Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, per the New York Post. At the time of his arrest, Heuermann worked as an architect and was a married father of two. (More Gilgo Beach killer stories.) Report an error