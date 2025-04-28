Faulting Forensic Analysis, Judge Drops Murder Conviction

A Louisiana man who has spent nearly three decades on death row has had his conviction overturned by a district judge following a review of forensic analysis that the inmate's legal team argued was based on "junk science." Jimmie Duncan was convicted of first-degree murder in 1998 after being accused by prosecutors of raping and drowning his girlfriend's toddler in a bathtub. Prosecutors relied on bite mark analysis and an autopsy performed by two experts who were later linked to wrongful convictions, the AP reports. Duncan has long maintained his innocence.

Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Sharp threw out Duncan's first-degree murder conviction last week. The judge heard expert testimony that the bite mark analysis was "not scientifically defensible" and that death appeared to be the result of "accidental drowning." The judge also received evidence that a jailhouse informant had recanted his testimony and that Duncan received ineffective counsel during his trial. Ouachita Parish District Attorney Robert Tew can choose to appeal, seek a retrial with new evidence and testimony, or accept the ruling that would lead to Duncan's release. An aide to Tew said prosecutors are assessing their options, per the AP.