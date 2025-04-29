Florida Man Accused of Killing Wife Found Dead in Prison

A Florida businessman at the center of an international disappearance case was found dead in a Miami jail, less than a year after being charged with kidnapping and killing his estranged wife in Spain . David Knezevich, 37, was found dead from an apparent suicide Monday morning in the federal prison where he was being held while awaiting trial, the AP reports. Knezevich had been charged last year with kidnapping and killing Ana Hedao Knezevich, 40, amid a contentious divorce involving a battle over millions of dollars in assets including real estate investments. Hedao Knezevich disappeared from her Madrid, Spain, apartment in February 2024. Her body was never found.

Jayne Weintraub, Knezevich's defense attorney, confirmed to NBC Miami that her client committed suicide. "The defense team is devastated to learn of this news," Weintraub said. "We sincerely hope that an appropriate and prompt investigation will be conducted." Just five weeks after Hedao Knezevich moved to Madrid, surveillance footage showed a man wearing a motorcycle helmet entering her apartment building, disabling a security camera, and wheeling a suitcase out of the building on the day Hedao Knezevich went missing.

Prosecutors say there is strong evidence that the man in the helmet was Knezevich, and that he was also captured on security camera buying duct tape and spray paint—the same brand the suspect later used on the apartment building's cameras—at a Madrid hardware store the day of his estranged wife's disappearance. They allege he flew from Miami to Turkey six days before Ana's disappearance, and from there to his native Serbia. He rented a car in Serbia, and when he returned it five weeks later, it had been driven 4,800 miles. He returned to Miami from Serbia in May 2024 and was arrested. He pleaded not guilty to his wife's murder. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)