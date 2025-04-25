Bill Maher Has Things to Say About Larry David Op-Ed

Bill Maher says "nobody" has been harder on or "more prescient" about Donald Trump than he has, and his cordial dinner with the president doesn't change that, the comedian argued in a Thursday appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Maher was there to talk about Larry David's op-ed, a satirical essay about having dinner with Adolf Hitler that many took as a not-so-veiled critique of Maher's dinner with Trump, after which Maher spoke kindly of the president's demeanor. "I think the minute you play the Hitler card, you've lost the argument," Maher told Piers Morgan, per Fox News. "And also, I must say, you know, come on, man. Hitler? Nazis?"