Bill Maher Has Things to Say About Larry David Op-Ed

Bill Maher says "nobody" has been harder on or "more prescient" about Donald Trump than he has, and his cordial dinner with the president doesn't change that, the comedian argued in a Thursday appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Maher was there to talk about Larry David's op-ed, a satirical essay about having dinner with Adolf Hitler that many took as a not-so-veiled critique of Maher's dinner with Trump, after which Maher spoke kindly of the president's demeanor. "I think the minute you play the Hitler card, you've lost the argument," Maher told Piers Morgan, per Fox News. "And also, I must say, you know, come on, man. Hitler? Nazis?"
"To use the Hitler thing, first of all, I just think it's kind of insulting to 6 million dead Jews, you know," Maher continued. "Hitler has really kind of got to stay in his own place. He is the GOAT of evil." He also said he doesn't "need to be lectured on who Donald Trump is. Just the fact that I met him in person didn't change that, and the fact that I reported honestly is not a sin either." In related news:
- Maher also recently sat down with rightwing media personality Charlie Kirk, where he pulled a Gavin Newsom and spoke out against Democrats supporting trans athletes.
- Meanwhile at the Guardian, Emma Brockes describes Maher's White House dinner as "kissing the ring," and seems to disagree with Maher's own assessment of his stance on Trump. "Maher's been a creepy little men's rights guy dispensing fat jokes and gags for some time that turn on the punchline 'r-------,'" she writes.
- Brockes wonders in her piece who might be next to kiss the ring, and at the Telegraph, Benedict Smith says other talk show hosts once hostile to Trump seem to be "warming" a bit. Jimmy Kimmel recently acknowledged how "remarkable" it is that Trump remains such a celebrity, and Jon Stewart in November acknowledged Trump stands in stark contrast to Democrats' "institutional status quo thinking." Neither of them, however, seems likely to score a White House invite anytime soon.
