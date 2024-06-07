Kavanaugh to Revisit 2018 Brouhaha in Memoir

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is about to spill the beans. The 59-year-old justice who's been relatively quiet since his animated 2018 confirmation hearings is writing a legal memoir to touch on "everything from the fracas over his 2018 confirmation to the 2022 plot to kill him," Axios reports. Kavanaugh originally signed a book deal with conservative house Regnery Publishing. But after Regnery was sold to Skyhorse Publishing, the book found a home with Hachette Book Group's Center Street imprint. The as-yet-untitled memoir is likely to be published in 2025 or 2026, according to Axios.

Kavanaugh will be at least the fourth of the current Supreme Court justices to pen a memoir. Justice Sonia Sotomayor's My Beloved World was released in 2013. Justice Neil Gorsuch's A Republic, If You Can Keep It came out in 2020, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's Lovely One is due out in September. Justice Amy Coney Barrett is also writing a book after signing a deal with Penguin Random House imprint Sentinel in 2021. Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in 2018, published a memoir, One Way Back, earlier this year. "She doesn't dwell on Kavanaugh much," writes Los Angeles Times columnist Jackie Calmes. But she does note he is not a "consummately honest person" and "must know" what he did while drunk at 17, per the Guardian. (More Brett Kavanaugh stories.)