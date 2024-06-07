You Are Not to Touch the Royal Hand, Brigitte Macron

It's always awkward when you reach for someone's hand and they refuse to give it. But it's far worse when that person is the Queen. French First Lady Brigitte Macron reached for Queen Camilla's hand during a D-Day memorial service in France on Thursday and was decidedly rebuffed. The pair had laid wreaths at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer. Macron then stood up and, still facing the memorial, reached back for Camilla's hand. Camilla, who was slightly behind her, took a few steps back, but Macron still kept reaching for the gloved hand planted firmly at Camilla's side. Macron eventually grasped it for a few seconds then let her hand fall as both women faced the memorial for a moment of silence. Camilla turned away first and, with a flick of the hand, instructed Macron to follow her.