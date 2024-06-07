One of the most famous homes on TV is on the market. The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath Victorian located at 1709 Broderick St. in San Francisco—best known as the exterior of the home where the Tanner family lived in the ABC sitcom Full House—is for sale for $6.5 million, after a 2019 remodel by Richard Landry of Landry Design Group, reports ABC News . The home built by Charles Lewis Hinkel in 1900 was scooped up for $4 million in 2016 by Full House creator Jeff Franklin, then sold in 2020 for $5.35 million.

So what would you get if you forked over the $6.5 million asking price this time around? Per the listing with Coldwell Banker, the home "caters to the most discerning taste with timeless contemporary sophistication, seamlessly integrating period details with modern upgrades." Amenities include a "striking custom chef's kitchen," complete with walk-in pantry; a two-car garage with a fitness area; and a "picturesque" English garden. Another perk tied to the property's fame: The house comes with the option to include concrete stones that feature handprints from such cast members as John Stamos and the late Bob Saget.

"The fact that the front is so iconic due to eight years of being flashed on TV screens around the world made it especially fun to be a part of the project," William Mungall, an architect involved with the remodel, tells Architectural Digest. "We were inspired by the show for the interior as well, opening up the living space to feature the staircase for dramatic entrances and combining several small rooms into a large kitchen featuring a walk-around island similar to the show." Don't expect the usual open house for the property: Due to the home's fame, showings are "available by appointment only to prequalified buyers," according to the agent's release. (More Full House stories.)