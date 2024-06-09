Will Smith Rebounds With Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth installment in the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence action comedy series, opened with an estimated $56 million in theaters over the weekend, handing Hollywood a summer hit and Smith his biggest success since he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. Expectations were all over the map for Ride or Die, given the dismal moviegoing market thus far this summer and Smith's uncertain box office clout. But the Sony Pictures release came in close to, or slightly above, its tracking forecast, the AP reports.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film is Smith's first theatrical test since his 2022 slap of Rock earned him a 10-year Oscar ban. Bad Boys was in development at the time. Smith starred in the Apple release Emancipation, but that film—released in late 2022—was shot before the slap and received only a modest theatrical release before going to streaming. This time, Smith largely avoided soul-searching interviews looking back on the Oscars and instead went on a whistle-stop publicity tour of red carpets from Mexico to Saudi Arabia. Ride or Die still didn't quite match the opening of the previous installment; 2020's Bad Boys for Life debuted with $62.5 million.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

