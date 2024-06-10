Defense Rests Without Calling Hunter Biden

Closing arguments are underway in federal gun trial
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 10, 2024 11:53 AM CDT
Hunter Biden Defense Rests Its Case
Hunter Biden arrives at federal court with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Wilmington, Delaware.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Hunter Biden's defense rested its case Monday morning without calling him as a witness. The defense called three witnesses, including daughter Naomi Biden, on Friday. Analysts tells CNN that it would have been a "risky" move to have Biden, the first child of a sitting president to go on trial, take the stand. "I would always advise my clients unless in the most rare occasions not to testify," says former federal prosecutor Alyse Adamson. Biden is accusing of lying about his drug use and illegally owning a gun in October 2018.

  • Prosecutors brought FBI Special Agent Erika Jensen back to the stand Monday for brief rebuttal testimony, the Washington Post reports. She said Biden, who bought the gun on Oct. 12, 2018, sent a series of texts between Oct. 10 to 16 about meeting someone at a 7-Eleven. In his memoir, he wrote about meeting people to buy drugs at 7-Elevens. Defense lawyers said there is no proof Biden actually went to the 7-Eleven when he said he did, or that the alleged drug dealer "Mookie" mentioned in the texts exists.

  • In jury instructions at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware, the judge told jurors they should return guilty verdicts if they are sure prosecutors "proved each and every element of the offense charged beyond a reasonable doubt," the AP reports.
  • Closing arguments began after a lunch break, with prosecutor Leo Wise stressing that "no one is above the law," NBC News reports.
