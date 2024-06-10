Defense Rests Without Calling Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden's defense rested its case Monday morning without calling him as a witness. The defense called three witnesses, including daughter Naomi Biden, on Friday. Analysts tells CNN that it would have been a "risky" move to have Biden, the first child of a sitting president to go on trial, take the stand. "I would always advise my clients unless in the most rare occasions not to testify," says former federal prosecutor Alyse Adamson. Biden is accusing of lying about his drug use and illegally owning a gun in October 2018.

Prosecutors brought FBI Special Agent Erika Jensen back to the stand Monday for brief rebuttal testimony, the Washington Post reports. She said Biden, who bought the gun on Oct. 12, 2018, sent a series of texts between Oct. 10 to 16 about meeting someone at a 7-Eleven. In his memoir, he wrote about meeting people to buy drugs at 7-Elevens. Defense lawyers said there is no proof Biden actually went to the 7-Eleven when he said he did, or that the alleged drug dealer "Mookie" mentioned in the texts exists.