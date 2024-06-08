Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi testified Friday in his federal gun trial about visiting her father while he was at a California rehab center, telling jurors that he seemed to be improving in the weeks before he bought the revolver in 2018. "I hadn't seen my dad in a long time, and I knew he was in a rehab facility there. He reached out," the 30-year-old told jurors softly, explaining that they met at a coffee shop, along with his "sober coach." As she was dismissed from the stand, she paused to hug her dad before leaving the courtroom, per the AP . The defense began calling witnesses shortly after federal prosecutors wrapped up their case. Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell started by calling another gun store clerk who was there when the gun was purchased, raising questions about what he saw as inconsistencies on the form.

Lowell also questioned the owner of the shop who allowed the sale to go through using Hunter's passport, though it didn't include an address as required. Then he called Hunter's daughter. In October 2018, the month Hunter Biden bought the gun, Naomi traveled from Washington to New York in her father's truck to move her boyfriend's belongings. Hunter drove Joe Biden's Cadillac to New York later that month to retrieve his truck, leaving the Cadillac with Naomi. She told jurors she didn't see any drug paraphernalia or evidence of drug use. "He seemed great. He seemed hopeful," she said. But prosecutors showed Naomi texts where he didn't respond to her for hours after she messaged him about switching cars. In one message, Hunter texted Naomi at 2am asking where the keys to his truck were and whether her boyfriend could meet and swap vehicles. "Right now?" she responded.

"Do you know what your father was doing at 2 o'clock in the morning and why he was asking you for the car then?" prosecutor Leo Wise asked. "No," Naomi said. Wise read out to her a text from the time, where she noted: "I'm really sorry dad I can't take this." Jurors heard earlier in the week from Hunter Biden's ex-wife and an ex-girlfriend, who testified about his habitual crack use and their failed efforts to help him. Meanwhile, President Biden told ABC that he'd accept the jury's verdict and ruled out a pardon for his son. Earlier this week, he said in a statement: "I am the president, but I am also a dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today." Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to the felony gun charges against him. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison. He also faces a separate trial in September on charges of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes. More here.