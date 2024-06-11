Malawi VP, 9 Others Confirmed Dead in Plane Crash

Malawi's vice president and nine others were killed in a plane crash, the country's president said Tuesday. The wreckage of the military plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima was located in a mountainous area in the north of the country after a search that lasted more than a day, per the AP. There were no survivors of the crash, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera said in a live address on state television. Seven passengers and three military crew members were on board.

Bad weather: Air traffic controllers told the plane not to attempt a landing at Mzuzu's airport because of bad weather and poor visibility and asked it to turn back to Lilongwe, Chakwera said. Air traffic control then lost contact with the aircraft and it disappeared from radar.