4 Americans Stabbed in China

Four US college instructors were stabbed Monday while visiting a public park in China. The educators from Cornell College, a private liberal arts college in Iowa, were participating in a partnership program with Beihua University in the northern city of Jilin, CNN reports. Footage after the attack showed a woman and two men conscious on the ground with large blood stains. The video was geolocated to Beishan Park in Jilin city center, a short drive from Beihua University. China's Foreign Ministry confirmed "four foreign teachers at Beihua University were attacked" Monday while visiting the park and were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police detained a 55-year-old man surnamed Cui, reports the AP ; police say he bumped into one of the victims and stabbed him, along with his three companions.

"The police initially determined that the case was an isolated incident," a rep said, per CNN, adding the investigation is ongoing. Cornell College President Jonathan Brand said the school had "been in contact with all four instructors and are assisting them during this time." Iowa state Rep. Adam Zabner identified one of the victims as his brother, David Zabner. He said he'd "been stitched up" and is "doing well." The educators were at the park on Monday, a public holiday in China, with a faculty member from Beihua, Brand said, per ABC News. The park is home to "multiple ancient temples," per NBC News.

China and the US have been encouraging colleges and universities to increase exchanges and cooperation. Cornell College began a partnership with Beihua University in 2018. Beihua pays for educators from Cornell to travel to China to live and teach in areas including computer science, math and physics over two-week periods, CNN reports. "Carrying out people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and the United States is in the common interests of both sides and has received active support and response from various sectors in both countries," said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, adding "the isolated incident will not disrupt" these exchanges. (More China stories.)