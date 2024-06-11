Progressive Filmmaker Secretly Records the Alitos

A self-described "advocacy journalist" and documentary filmmaker posed as a Catholic conservative and secretly recorded Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito at an exclusive court gala. In the tapes, Alito questions whether compromise between the left and right is possible in the US and agrees the nation should return to "godliness." Laura Windsor shared her recordings with Rolling Stone and has been speaking with outlets including the New York Times.

Windsor: "I don't know that we can negotiate with the left in the way that needs to happen for the polarization to end," Windsor told Alito at the court's Historical Society's annual dinner on June 3. "I think that it's a matter of, like, winning."

"I don't know that we can negotiate with the left in the way that needs to happen for the polarization to end," Windsor told Alito at the court's Historical Society's annual dinner on June 3. "I think that it's a matter of, like, winning." Alito: "I think you're probably right. One side or the other is going to win," he responded. "There can be a way of working, a way of living together peacefully, but it's difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can't be compromised."

"I think you're probably right. One side or the other is going to win," he responded. "There can be a way of working, a way of living together peacefully, but it's difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can't be compromised." Windsor: "I think that the solution really is like winning the moral argument. Like, people in this country who believe in God have got to keep fighting for that, to return our country to a place of godliness," she said, per the AP.

"I think that the solution really is like winning the moral argument. Like, people in this country who believe in God have got to keep fighting for that, to return our country to a place of godliness," she said, per the AP. Alito: "I agree with you. I agree with you."

"I agree with you. I agree with you." Recording: Listen to the exchange here.