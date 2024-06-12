Elizabeth Holmes Asks for Her Conviction to Be Overturned

Tuesday was the first court hearing on the appeal filed by Elizabeth Holmes' lawyers last year, after she was convicted of fraud related to her doomed blood-testing startup. Her defense team is asking the court to overturn that conviction, for which the Theranos founder is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence set to end in 2032 due to good behavior, the Guardian reports. The appeal hearing was also for company president and Holmes' ex Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who is trying to overturn his own 13-year prison sentence, the AP reports. Lawyers for both Holmes and Balwani argue that new trials should be granted due to improper procedures and evidence in the cases.