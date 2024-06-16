Happy Father's Day to the 'Bonus Dads'

An overlooked contingent on Father's Day? The men helping to raise the children of single mothers. In the Washington Post, Ke'Yonna Hall offers a tribute to those "bonus dads," recounting how she came to realize that despite the challenges of raising her two sons (who are just 11 months apart, and one of whom has epilepsy) without a spouse, her boys actually have many father figures who have stepped up to fill what she feared would be a "void." There's the uncle who DJs freeze-dance parties whenever his work as a truck driver brings him through town, the uncle who takes them for haircuts, the barber uncle who gives them those haircuts, the uncle who video-calls once a week, and so many more, including their grandpa.