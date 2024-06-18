NYU Freshman Accused of Wild Scheme to Steal From Roomie

A strange case out of New York, where a New York University freshman says her roommate stole more than $50,000 worth of luxury goods from her while they shared a dorm room, and sold them online—in some cases for significantly less than they were worth. Aurora Agapov, 19, says she noticed on May 1 that items of hers were missing, and got suspicious of her roomie Kaitlyn Fung, 18, after finding a receipt from online marketplace The RealReal, made out to Fung and listing items that Agapov says belonged to her, the New York Post reports. Agapov says she confronted Fung that day and Fung admitted to stealing and selling the items, USA Today reports. Agapov reported the alleged theft the following day, and Fung was arrested. She faces a charge of third-degree grand larceny.
Agapov (whose father is a Russian mining magnate with ties to Vladimir Putin, Newsweek reports) says Fung—whom she considered a good friend—launched her scheme in early 2024 and stole items including a $4,000 Chanel purse and a $23,765 Solange Azagury ruby ring. She also says Fung had already sold items including a $2,000 Chanel Strauss bracelet that fetched just $175, and a $13,000 Bvlgari necklace that sold for just $2,485. Agapov says that when she went into a RealReal store in New York to explain what happened, she was told Fung's mother had recently been in to collect the unsold items. The RealReal says it is cooperating with law enforcement. Agapov says she has not received any of her items back, and she wants all unsold items returned plus at least $51,000 in damages.