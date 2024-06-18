NYU Freshman Accused of Wild Scheme to Steal From Roomie

A strange case out of New York, where a New York University freshman says her roommate stole more than $50,000 worth of luxury goods from her while they shared a dorm room, and sold them online—in some cases for significantly less than they were worth. Aurora Agapov, 19, says she noticed on May 1 that items of hers were missing, and got suspicious of her roomie Kaitlyn Fung, 18, after finding a receipt from online marketplace The RealReal, made out to Fung and listing items that Agapov says belonged to her, the New York Post reports. Agapov says she confronted Fung that day and Fung admitted to stealing and selling the items, USA Today reports. Agapov reported the alleged theft the following day, and Fung was arrested. She faces a charge of third-degree grand larceny.