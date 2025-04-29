4 Killed in Illinois as Car Hits After-School Building

Four people were killed when a car smashed through a building during an after-school program Monday afternoon in a town outside of Springfield, Illinois, police said. Officers in Chatham responded about 3:20pm to calls about a vehicle hitting hit three people outside, ramming through the building, and then hitting another person before exiting the other side, said Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter, per the AP .

The driver, who was uninjured, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Tater said. It was unclear in the immediate aftermath if the driver struck the building deliberately. All of those killed are believed to be teenagers, per the New York Times. Chatham is a small town of about 15,000 people just outside Springfield, Illinois.