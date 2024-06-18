He's Taking a Golf Break: An Incredible Stat Helps Explain

Rory McIlroy announced Monday that he's taking a short break from golf after his gut-wrenching loss at the US Open over the weekend. McIlroy missed two short putts in the final three holes and ended up losing to Bryson DeChambeau by a single stroke, reports NBC Sports. "I'm going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up," tweeted McIlory. Coverage is focusing on a remarkable stat:

496: McIlory had made an incredible 496 straight putts from within 3 feet until Sunday's 16th hole, reports the Athletic. However, while leading by a stroke, he missed one from 30 inches, per the AP.