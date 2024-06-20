Rapper Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday in Miami after what authorities say was a drunken disturbance on a charter boat. The 33-year-old was reportedly arrested at 1:44am local time at the Miami Beach Marina and booked three hours later into Miami-Dade County Jail on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing after a warning. He complied with an initial request to leave the marina after a disturbance or dispute with a charter boat crew, but he then returned and became entangled with the crew a second time, CNN reports, adding he was finally arrested after refusing to leave.