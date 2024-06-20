Travis Scott After Arrest in Miami: 'Lol'

A 'rowdy' boat party ended in the 33-year-old rapper's arrest
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 20, 2024 10:30 AM CDT
'Rowdy' Boat Party Ends With Travis Scott's Arrest
Rapper Travis Scott, right, is joined by the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, left, and Kyle Tucker as he waits to hit before a baseball game between Houston and the Chicago Cubs on May 15, 2023, in Houston.   (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday in Miami after what authorities say was a drunken disturbance on a charter boat. The 33-year-old was reportedly arrested at 1:44am local time at the Miami Beach Marina and booked three hours later into Miami-Dade County Jail on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing after a warning. He complied with an initial request to leave the marina after a disturbance or dispute with a charter boat crew, but he then returned and became entangled with the crew a second time, CNN reports, adding he was finally arrested after refusing to leave.

Sources tell the Washington Post there was a "rowdy party" but no physical altercation involving Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster. The rapper with 10 Grammy nominations was released from jail after posting $500 and $150 bonds, per Us Weekly. His only public comment since the arrest has been a brief "Lol" posted on X around 9am local time. (More Travis Scott stories.)

