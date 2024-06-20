Entertainment / Travis Scott Travis Scott After Arrest in Miami: 'Lol' A 'rowdy' boat party ended in the 33-year-old rapper's arrest By Arden Dier, Newser Staff Posted Jun 20, 2024 10:30 AM CDT Copied Rapper Travis Scott, right, is joined by the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, left, and Kyle Tucker as he waits to hit before a baseball game between Houston and the Chicago Cubs on May 15, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Rapper Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday in Miami after what authorities say was a drunken disturbance on a charter boat. The 33-year-old was reportedly arrested at 1:44am local time at the Miami Beach Marina and booked three hours later into Miami-Dade County Jail on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing after a warning. He complied with an initial request to leave the marina after a disturbance or dispute with a charter boat crew, but he then returned and became entangled with the crew a second time, CNN reports, adding he was finally arrested after refusing to leave. Sources tell the Washington Post there was a "rowdy party" but no physical altercation involving Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster. The rapper with 10 Grammy nominations was released from jail after posting $500 and $150 bonds, per Us Weekly. His only public comment since the arrest has been a brief "Lol" posted on X around 9am local time. (More Travis Scott stories.) Report an error