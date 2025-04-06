Theaters Get the Hit They Need

Hollywood needed A Minecraft Movie to be a hit, and it delivered in its opening weekend, significantly narrowing this year's box office deficit. No one guessed just how big it would be. In its first few days in theaters, the movie earned a staggering $157 million in ticket sales in the US and Canada, according to studio estimates Sunday. Internationally, it's looking at an additional $144 million for a global debut of $301 million. And with school spring breaks ongoing, the AP reports, A Minecraft Movie is just getting started. Before this weekend, the box office was running at a 13% deficit compared with last year. Now the gap is down to 5%.

Not only is it the biggest opening of 2025, but the film broke the record for a video game adaptation, a distinction previously held by The Super Mario Bros. Movie at $146 million. Analysts had projected Minecraft might hit $80 million; it nearly doubled that figure. It hardly mattered that the block-based game doesn't exactly have a narrative. Many of its 200 million active monthly players turned out anyway. The film cost a reported $150 million to make, not including marketing and promotion expenses. Jack Black and Jason Momoa lead the ensemble cast. Their characters are transported into an imaginative dimension called the Overworld and need to go on a dangerous, and immensely silly, adventure to get home. Critics were largely mixed on the film, but audiences gave it a more promising B+ CinemaScore and 4/5 stars in PostTrak exit polls.

