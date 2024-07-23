NFL May Extend Its Season by a Game

Talk of adding an 18th game to the NFL schedule has been swirling for a while, and the Washington Post reports that things have just gotten a lot more real: The players' union and the NFL have been engaged in "high-level discussions" about the possibility, according to the story. It's too early to say when the league might go from 17 to 18 games, but it's starting to look like it would happen well before the current contract expires in 2030.

"We have talked at a very, very, very high level superficially, with a recognition … about, 'Yeah, this is something that we should be talking about,'" NFLPA chief Lloyd Howell tells the newspaper. Lots of logistics must be worked out, however, particularly about protecting the health and safety of players, he adds.