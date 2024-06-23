88-Year-Old Getaway Driver Sentenced in Bank Robberies

A federal judge in Montana has sentenced an 88-year-old man to two years in prison for his role in two Billings bank robberies in August. Steven Whitecloud is to serve the sentence in a Bureau of Prisons medical facility, KXLF reports. US District Judge Susan Watters also ordered Whitecloud to pay $3,092 in restitution and be placed under supervised release for three years after his prison sentence ends. He pleaded guilty to bank robbery in February, the US attorney's office said. Whitecloud also was convicted of bank robbery in 2008.

A codefendant, Patrick Justice, also has been convicted and sentenced to two years in prison. Whitecloud admitted suggesting to Justice that they rob two banks and acting as the getaway driver. Justice went to a teller's window at a US Bank, presented a note demanding money, and fled. He did the same at a Wells Fargo branch four days later, prosecutors said, with the note this time suggesting he was armed. Police arriving at the Wells Fargo saw a vehicle matching a description of the getaway car in the first robbery, per NBC Montana. They arrested Whitecloud and Justice after a pursuit. (More bank robbers stories.)