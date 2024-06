Weekend No. 2 was just as joyous for Inside Out 2. The Pixar sequel collected $100 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, setting a new record for an animated movie in its follow-up frame in theaters. The previous best second weekend for an animated title was the $92 million for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Only six movies ever have had better second weekends. In just a week and a half, Inside Out 2 has become 2024's highest-grossing film with $724.4 million globally, including $355.2 million in US and Canadian theaters. The hit is on track to blow through the $1 billion mark in about a week, the AP reports, which would make it the first film since Barbie to do so.

The biggest new release over the weekend was Jeff Nichols' motorcycle gang drama The Bikeriders, slated to open in 2023 before the actors strike prompted its postponement. Starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, The Bikeriders came in on the high side of expectations with $10 million from 2,642 venues. It cost about $35 million to produce. The strong business for Inside Out 2 appeared to raise ticket sales generally. Sony Pictures' Bad Boys: Ride or Die held well in its third week of release, collecting $18.8 million. It remained in second place. The Bad Boys sequel, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, has grossed $146.9 million domestically thus far.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

Inside Out 2, $100 million. Bad Boys: Ride or Die, $18.8 million. The Bikeriders, $10 million. The Garfield Movie, $3.6 million. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, $3.6 million. If, $2.8 million. The Exorcism, $2.4 million. Thelma, $2.2 million. The Watchers, $1.9 million. Ghost: Rite Here Rite Now, $1.5 million.

