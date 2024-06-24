The Washington Post reports that the US Postal Service allows law enforcement agencies to monitor the mail of Americans—or at least the outside of it—on a fairly regular basis. The postal service has received more than 60,000 such requests since 2015, and it has honored virtually all of them, according to the newspaper. Under what's known as the mail covers program, the postal services logs what the outsides of envelopes look like and passes the information onto such authorities as the FBI, the IRS, and the Department of Homeland Security. They can't provide details on what's inside the letters because that would require a warrant.