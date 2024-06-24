Surprising Number Have a Big 401k Misunderstanding

A new survey on retirement savings illustrates a jarring example of just how confused many workers are about how to go about it:

49% thought they were automatically enrolled, when they had to opt in.

41% thought they had opted in, when they hadn't.

70% were under the impression that money was being deducted from their paychecks and funneled into the 401k plans.

Most of these workers had participated in a previous employer's 401k plan, which may have contributed to their confusion over the paperwork.

"We have a very complex system," Chris Littlefield, president of retirement and income solutions at Principal Financial, tells USA Today. "People change jobs, and every plan at every employer is different." The confusion makes clear that employers should do a better job communicating with their employees about all of the above, he says. (More retirement savings stories.)