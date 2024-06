Surprising Number Have a Big 401k Misunderstanding

A new survey on retirement savings illustrates a jarring example of just how confused many workers are about how to go about it:

Come again? The takeaway stat is that 59% of people who are not participating in a 401k actually think they are participating in a 401k.

The survey of 1,100 workers of various ages and incomes was conducted by Principal Financial Group , which sought to find out why people were not enrolling in the savings plans offered by their employers. All of the 1,100 fell into this camp. But they started getting baffling responses from respondents telling them, incorrectly, that they were enrolled. Upon zeroing in on this group, the survey discovered: