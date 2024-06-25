Chicago Woman Goes Missing in Bahamas

A 41-year-old Chicago woman who was in the Bahamas for a yoga certification retreat has now been missing for nearly a week. Taylor Casey was last seen June 19 at Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, and when the retreat center noticed she was not in class that day, staff notified her family the following day, USA Today reports. Her family is now on its way to the Bahamas to assist in the search for her. "I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return," says her mother. "Taylor would never disappear like this."
The Royal Bahamas Police Force has not provided any details on the timeline of Casey's disappearance or her last-known whereabouts, Fox News reports. Casey is described as a light-skinned Black woman, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown eyes. Her brown, natural hair is often covered by a durag, per a press release. "I'm currently in shock & can't believe I'm making this post. Taylor is such a sweet person who cares so deeply about the community," reads one of the comments on the Facebook page dedicated to the search for Casey. (More Bahamas stories.)