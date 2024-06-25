Chicago Woman Goes Missing in Bahamas

A 41-year-old Chicago woman who was in the Bahamas for a yoga certification retreat has now been missing for nearly a week. Taylor Casey was last seen June 19 at Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, and when the retreat center noticed she was not in class that day, staff notified her family the following day, USA Today reports. Her family is now on its way to the Bahamas to assist in the search for her. "I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return," says her mother. "Taylor would never disappear like this."