Pakistan Minister: India Strikes Again, 'Our Response Will Follow'

India and Pakistan said they won't escalate hostilities if the other reciprocates, after they both fired volleys of missiles across their borders. It was the most serious increase in hostilities so far in a conflict triggered by a gun massacre last month that India blames Pakistan for. Pakistan's foreign minister said on Saturday that his country would consider de-escalation if India stopped any further attacks. However, Ishaq Dar warned that if India launched any further strikes, "our response will follow." Indian Wing Commander Vyomika Singh told a news conference in New Delhi that her country was committed to "non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates." However, Pakistani ground forces were observed mobilizing toward forward areas, she said, "indicating an offensive intent to further escalation."