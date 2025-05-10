Pakistan Minister: India Strikes Again, 'Our Response Will Follow'

India and Pakistan said they won't escalate hostilities if the other reciprocates, after they both fired volleys of missiles across their borders. It was the most serious increase in hostilities so far in a conflict triggered by a gun massacre last month that India blames Pakistan for. Pakistan's foreign minister said on Saturday that his country would consider de-escalation if India stopped any further attacks. However, Ishaq Dar warned that if India launched any further strikes, "our response will follow." Indian Wing Commander Vyomika Singh told a news conference in New Delhi that her country was committed to "non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates." However, Pakistani ground forces were observed mobilizing toward forward areas, she said, "indicating an offensive intent to further escalation."
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday spoke with Indian officials and Pakistani army chief Asim Munir and urged both parties to find ways to de-escalate. He also offered US assistance in starting constructive talks to avoid future conflicts, per Rubio spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
- Most shops and businesses were open, but traffic was thin on the roads in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which was rattled by multiple loud explosions on Saturday. Government forces, wearing body armor and carrying automatic rifles, erected additional checkpoints on the main road leading to the city's airport, a part of which also serves as an Indian air force station. Many residents living close to the airport fled from their neighborhoods in fear of attacks. The Indian military said it was among three air bases that came under Pakistani attack early Saturday. Authorities have already closed schools and other educational institutions across the region until Tuesday.
- A Pakistan official says at least 11 people were killed and 56 others wounded in what he said was Indian shelling in several areas near the Line of Control in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. Mazhar Saeed, the information minister for Pakistan-administered Kashmir, said Saturday that the casualties occurred overnight following an intense exchange of fire between Pakistani and Indian forces. He accused Indian troops of deliberately targeting civilians, saying artillery fire destroyed about 200 homes between Friday night and Saturday morning. There was no way to independently confirm the figures.
