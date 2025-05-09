Mexico Sues Google Over Gulf Name Dispute

The day after the US House of Representatives endorsed a name change, Mexico said it has sued over Google Maps' use of "Gulf of America" for US users instead of "Gulf of Mexico." President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that the lawsuit has been filed, though she didn't say where, the BBC reports. Mexico had threatened legal action over President Trump's attempted renaming, and Sheinbaum said Google has been asked repeatedly to call the disputed body of water the Gulf of Mexico, as it had been for more than 400 years.

Mexico maintains that it's not within the power of the US to rename the gulf, saying that Trump's executive order applies only to the part of the continental shelf that belongs to the US. "All we want is for the decree issued by the US government to be complied with," Sheinbaum said, per the Guardian. As of now, per the Washington Post, the gulf appears in Google Maps as Gulf of America within the US, as the Gulf of Mexico within Mexico, and as Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America) to users everywhere else. (The Persian Gulf has caught Trump's eye, too.)