Co-Pilot's Left-Right Confusion Ended Takeoff

A British Airways flight leaving Gatwick Airport in London for Vancouver aborted takeoff after the co-pilot confused his left for his right, leading to a brake fire, according to a report from government investigators. The plane with nearly 350 people aboard was able to stop "some distance before the end of the runway," where airport crews put out the fire on the landing gear, the BBC reports. No one was injured in the incident last June 28. The report published Thursday by the UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch found: