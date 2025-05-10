World Leaders Push Putin to Accept Ukraine Ceasefire

In a show of unity in Kyiv on Saturday, leaders from four major European countries threatened to ratchet up pressure if Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. The leaders, from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland, said the proposal to start the ceasefire on Monday was supported by US President Trump, whom they'd briefed over the phone earlier in the day, per the AP . Their statement came amid mounting efforts to persuade Moscow to agree to a truce that would allow for peace talks on ending over three years of full-scale war.

The demand was announced in a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and countries leading the so-called "coalition of the willing": a group of more than 30 countries who've pledged to strengthen Ukraine to deter Russian aggression. They included French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who on Saturday traveled to Ukraine together for the first time.

The ceasefire would include a halt to fighting on land, at sea, and in the air. The leaders threatened to ratchet up sanctions, including on Russia's energy and banking sectors, if Putin didn't comply. Earlier that day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv and its allies are ready for a "full, unconditional ceasefire" with Russia for "at least 30 days" starting Monday. He added the four visiting leaders and Zelensky had had a "constructive" phone call with Trump.

Saturday marked the last day of a unilateral three-day ceasefire declared by Russia that Ukraine says the Kremlin's forces have repeatedly violated. In March, the US proposed an immediate, limited 30-day truce, which Ukraine accepted, but the Kremlin has held out for terms more to its liking. Building up Ukraine's military capabilities will be a key deterrent against Russia, the European leaders said Saturday. This will require supplying Ukraine with robust quantities of arms to deter future attacks, as well as investing in its defense sector. A force comprised of foreign troops could also be deployed as an added "reassurance" measure, Macron said. The French president added that the US will take the lead in monitoring a proposed ceasefire, with support from European countries. More here.