The first presidential debate is Thursday, and things already are turning nasty between host CNN and the camp of Donald Trump. On Monday, CNN anchor Kasie Hunt abruptly cut off an interview with Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, reports Mediaite. After Leavitt called debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash biased against Trump, Hunt defended them and said Leavitt was there to talk about the former president, not the moderators.

"Ma'am, we're gonna stop this interview if you're going to keep attacking my colleagues." The cutoff: The two talked over each other, with Leavitt continuing her line of attack ("I am stating facts that your colleagues have stated in the past") and Hunt calling off the interview: "OK, I'm sorry guys, we're gonna come back out to the panel." Watch the moment here.