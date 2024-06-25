Sean Penn Laments 'Timid and Artless' Rules Today

Sean Penn sat down for an entertaining interview with Maureen Dowd of the New York Times, one that documents how the 63-year-old is a "rebel with many causes," as she puts it. (Tackled are his documentary about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his "gonzo journalism," and his varied humanitarian projects. But Dowd also covered topics of a more Hollywood bent, including:

Changing attitudes: When asked if he could play a gay character today, as he famously did in the 2008 film Milk, Penn replied: "No. It could not happen in a time like this. It's a time of tremendous overreach. It's a timid and artless policy toward the human imagination."