She Starred in Dallas, Multiple Movies With Famous Daughter

Priscilla Pointer, mom of actor Amy Irving and an actor in her own right in Carrie and the '80s TV series Dallas , has died, less than a year after reaching her milestone 100th birthday . Pointer's son, David Irving, says she passed away at an assisted living facility in Connecticut, per the Hollywood Reporter . Amy Irving adds on Instagram that her mother "died peacefully in her sleep ... hopefully to run off with her 2 adoring husbands and her many dogs," reports People . THR notes that Pointer starred in the Brian De Palma horror flick and at least a half dozen other movies with Irving, who herself was once married to director Steven Spielberg.

Pointer, a Broadway-trained actor, also made it a point to play big-screen and small-screen moms: In addition to playing Irving's mother in Carrie, she played Sean Penn's mom in The Falcon and the Snowman; Diane Keaton's in Looking for Mr. Goodbar; and Kyle MacLachlan's in Blue Velvet, per THR. But perhaps her most famous matriarch role was that of Rebecca Barnes Wentworth, mother of Victoria Principal's character on CBS' Dallas. That character met a tragic death, killed off in 1983, in the show's sixth season, in a midair plane collision.

Other movies that Pointer and Irving starred in together include Honeysuckle Rose, The Competition, Micki + Maude, Rumpelstiltskin (directed by Pointer's son), A Show of Force, and Carried Away. "She most definitely will be missed," Amy Irving wrote in her Instagram post. In her own post online, Dallas' Principal called Pointer "my favorite TV mama & a wonderful woman." Pointer was previously married to Jules Irving, who died in 1979, and Robert Symonds, who died in 2007. In addition to Amy and David Irving, Pointer is survived by another daughter, Katie Irving, and eight grandkids. (More celebrity death stories.)