'Least Popular Woman in Pop' Talks Blue Origin Flight

"Please know I am OK," singer Katy Perry assured fans on Tuesday after her Blue Origin spaceflight turned her into, in her words, "a human pinata." Two weeks after the all-female spaceflight drew criticism from celebrities, pundits, and brands, including Wendy's , Perry commented on a fan page that had shared video of a 24-hour digital billboard in New York City's Times Square, paid for by her fans. She said she was "so grateful" for her supporters at a time when she's been dealing with online hate, per the BBC . Page Six describes her as "the least popular woman in pop right now."

In promoting the recreational spaceflight, Blue Origin claimed it would inspire girls to pursue careers in male-dominated fields, while Lauren Sanchez, the fiancee of Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, said it would inspire "the next generation of explorers," per the New York Times. Critics instead painted it as a ridiculously expensive and wasteful project at a time of economic struggle that wouldn't benefit women in any meaningful way. Their critiques came months after Perry released a poorly received album and lead single, "Woman's World," whose video, featuring a close-up of Perry pushing her barely concealed breasts together, was criticized as regressive.

Perry told fans she's "not perfect" and "sometimes I fall," per the BBC. "But I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level unlocks. ... When the 'online' world tries to make me a human Pinata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed." To fans, she added, "[I] am so excited to see you all over the world this year!" Her tour includes stops in the US, Canada, South America, Europe, and the UAE. The US leg kicks off May 7 in Houston, per Rolling Stone. (More Katy Perry stories.)