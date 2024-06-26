Doctor Who Allegedly Drove Family Off Cliff Won't Face Trial

The radiologist who allegedly drove his family off a Northern California cliff, on purpose, early last year won't be going on trial. Dharmesh Patel, now 42, pleaded not guilty to charges that he attempted to murder his wife and two young children, and reportedly told police that he pulled off the Pacific Coast Highway to check the family car's tire pressure before the Tesla went over the side. All four survived, and Patel's wife told authorities her husband went over the cliff intentionally because he was depressed. On Thursday, a court granted him a mental health diversion on the basis of evidence that he has major depressive disorder, NBC News reports. His wife supported the move, saying their family is not complete without him, Pasadena Now reports.