Doctor Who Allegedly Drove Family Off Cliff Won't Face Trial

The radiologist who allegedly drove his family off a Northern California cliff, on purpose, early last year won't be going on trial. Dharmesh Patel, now 42, pleaded not guilty to charges that he attempted to murder his wife and two young children, and reportedly told police that he pulled off the Pacific Coast Highway to check the family car's tire pressure before the Tesla went over the side. All four survived, and Patel's wife told authorities her husband went over the cliff intentionally because he was depressed. On Thursday, a court granted him a mental health diversion on the basis of evidence that he has major depressive disorder, NBC News reports. His wife supported the move, saying their family is not complete without him, Pasadena Now reports.
Under the plan, which was "intensely" opposed by the district attorney's office, Patel will remain jailed for several weeks and then be released to his parents' Northern California home, where he will undertake a two-year treatment program. He's been ordered not to leave their house other than for treatment, weekly court visits to check his progress, and twice-weekly medication compliance tests. He's also been ordered to surrender his driver's license and passport, wear a GPS monitor, and abstain from alcohol and drugs. California's mental health diversion program was created in 2018 to address mental health issues in the state's criminal justice system. If he completes the program successfully, the charges against him will be dismissed.