As the investigation into Matthew Perry's death winds down, sources tell People exclusively that law enforcement officials believe "multiple people" should be charged. The Los Angeles Police Department, in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspector, has been looking into where Perry got the ketamine that killed him; the actor was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety, but due to the timing of the last infusion he got, authorities believe the ketamine that was in his system at the time of his death came from elsewhere. (As Johns Hopkins reported earlier this year, the anesthetic was popularly used as a party drug for decades and is now often used off-label to treat a number of mental health conditions despite its lack of FDA approval for such uses.)