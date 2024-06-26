Boebert Scores Big Win in Colorado

Rep. Lauren Boebert has scored a big win in her new Colorado district. As polls predicted , the controversial Republican cruised to victory against five rivals in the state's 4th District GOP primary, NBC News projects. She is widely expected to win in the November election in the heavily conservative district, which was represented by GOP Rep. Ken Buck until he stepped down earlier this year.

According to DecisionDeskHQ, with 75% of the vote counted, Boebert is at 43.4%, with her closest rival at 14.2%. Voter Gilbert Kendzior, 68, tells the AP that he wasn't put off by Boebert's switch from a district she won by just 546 votes in 2022, or by the Beetlejuice scandal. He says he likes Boebert because she shakes things up. "It's gotten too staid. Same promises, nothing happens," he says. "We need to get rid of the old farts."