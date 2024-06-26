After years in a British prison and years before that holed up in Ecuador's London embassy, Julian Assange faced an American judge Wednesday morning in one of the most remote US federal courthouses. In Saipan, capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Wikileaks founder pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring unlawfully to obtain and disseminate classified information, CNN reports. Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona accepted the plea deal terms and did not impose prison time beyond the 62 months he served in London's Belmarsh prison. "It appears this case ends with me here in Saipan," Manglona said, per the Guardian. "With this pronouncement it appears you will be able to walk out of this courtroom a free man. I hope there will be some peace restored."

He said he thought activity was protected. "Working as a journalist I encouraged my source to provide information that was said to be classified in order to publish that information," Assange said when asked to explain what he was pleading guilty to, per the Guardian. He said he "believed the First Amendment protected that activity," but he now accepts it was "a violation of the espionage statute." Assange added: "I believe the First Amendment and the Espionage Act are in contradiction of each other, but I accept that it would be difficult to win such a case given all the circumstances."