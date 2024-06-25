One of the higher-profile races in Tuesday's primary voting is in Colorado, where controversial GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is about to find out whether her risky political gamble of switching districts will pay off. If the polls are right, she's going to cruise to victory in her crowded primary race, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The polls: Boebert had a 35-point lead over the closest competitor in a poll earlier this month, per the Colorado Sun. "The math just isn't there for anybody to beat her," Colorado GOP political consultant Dick Wadhams tells the Journal.

Boebert had a 35-point lead over the closest competitor in a poll earlier this month, per the Colorado Sun. "The math just isn't there for anybody to beat her," Colorado GOP political consultant Dick Wadhams tells the Journal. Which means: Boebert is running for the seat being vacated by the retiring Ken Buck, a Republican. The 4th District is considered "deep red," notes NBC News, making the GOP primary winner a big favorite in the general election. Assuming Boebert wins Tuesday, her once-shaky prospects of remaining in Congress look assured.