Assange Deal Sets a 'Chilling Precedent'

The plea deal to free Julian Assange will see him return to Australia without spending time in an American prison, but the WikiLeaks founder's conviction on an Espionage Act charge sets a precedent that some observers find alarming. Three takes on the deal:

The Guardian editorial board: This is the first conviction for "basic journalistic efforts" under the 1917 Espionage Act, the board notes. It calls the use of the act a "bad and cynical move," since the case involved leaked documents about the Iran and Afghanistan wars that "revealed appalling abuses by the US and other governments, which would not otherwise have been exposed." The Obama administration, the board writes, "correctly identified the chilling effect that spying charges could have on investigative journalism, and chose not to bring them on that basis." Now, "it is possible that future administrations could take this case as encouragement to pursue the press under the Espionage Act," the board writes. "It is likely that an emboldened second Trump administration would do so."