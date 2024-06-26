A council of 50 randomly selected Austrians have come to a decision on how to spend a 32-year-old heiress's fortune—without any input from the heiress herself. Earlier this year, Marlene Engelhorn, a descendant of the founder of chemical firm BASF who's criticized inherited wealth as "contradicting every democratic principle," surveyed 10,000 Austrians, asking how she should spend her $27 million fortune. A pollster then chose a council of 50 people, considered representative of the Austrian public, to make the final call with input from academics and experts but none from Engelhorn. "The result is as diverse as the council itself," project manager Alexandra Wang said last week, per CBS News .

The money will go to 77 organizations working on behalf of women's rights, refugees, and the poor, and in areas including housing, integration, education, and athletics, per CNN. Engelhorn said panel participants ages 16 to 85—who were paid roughly $1,300 to participate in each of six weekend conferences, per the BBC—examined "above all the question of the effects of our uneven distribution of wealth." One major objective was to support "a fairer distribution of wealth, more transparency and reporting on that issue, and better data on very large accumulations of wealth," said council member Elisabeth Klein, a retail employee. The Tax Justice Network is among the beneficiaries, per CBS.

CNN notes that "two of the four donations of more than a million euros went to the Momentum Institute, a left-wing think tank, and Attac Austria, which opposes neoliberal economic policy and 'deregulated financial markets.'" Some $1.7 million is destined for the Austrian Nature Conservation Federation, while $1.6 million is set for Neunerhaus, a group that helps the homeless, per Time. All donations, starting at about $43,000, offer a theme, according to Wang. "They want a fairer society. They want everyone to live well together. And they want to support those who are discriminated against," she said, per CBS. "Now, it is up to the political actors to do justice to what this group ... has embodied," said Engelhorn, per CNN. (More inheritance stories.)