A Manhunt, a Dead Child, and Now 2 Verdicts

"Our focus has always been, and remains, securing justice for baby Victoria." So said a detective with the UK's Metropolitan Police on Wednesday in response to the news the child's parents have been found guilty on two charges and will face a retrial on others, reports the BBC. The baby was found dead in a wooded area on March 1, 2023, two days after Constance Marten, who was born into an aristocratic family, and Mark Gordon were apprehended following a nearly two-month manhunt. Details on the verdicts and what's next:

Police began searching for the British couple in January 2023 after finding a placenta in a vehicle that was found burning near Bolton, reports the Guardian. The couple were found on Feb. 27 in Brighton.