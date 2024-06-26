The remainder of the week will be big in terms of Supreme Court decisions, and Wednesday brought what CNN calls "a technical if important election-year victory" for the Biden administration. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court said the White House may continue to push social media companies to remove content the government considers misinformation. What you need to know:

The immediate implications: CNN shares its take—that the decision means the Department of Homeland Security can keep flagging social media posts that it suspects were created by foreign agents who are trying to undermine the 2024 election.