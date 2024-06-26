Survey: Almost 40% of Companies Are Posting Fake Job Ads

A lot of companies are posting fake, or "ghost," job ads, sometimes in an effort to convince overworked employees that help is on the way, according to a survey from Resume Builder. The website says that it surveyed 649 hiring managers earlier this year and that 39% of them said their company had posted a fake job ad in the past year.

Reasons. Resume Builder says the chief reason hiring managers gave for posting fake job ads was to make the company "look open to external talent." Other reasons cited by 60% or more of the managers included to make it appear the company is growing, to make employees feel "replaceable," to make employees believe "their workload will be alleviated" and to keep resumes on file for possible later use.