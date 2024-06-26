Amazon Reaches $2T Milestone

The rise in the e-commerce giant's stock market valuation comes a little more than a week after Nvidia hit $3 trillion and briefly became the most valuable company on Wall Street. Cheerios maker General Mills fell 4.6% after reporting that revenue for its most recent quarter fell more sharply than analysts expected. The company has been dealing with lower sales volumes as consumers grow more cautious and price-conscious amid stubborn inflation. FedEx helped offset losses with a gain of 15.5%. The package carrier reported results for its latest quarter that easily beat forecasts. Rivian soared 23.2% after Volkswagen said it would invest up to $5 billion in the struggling maker of electric vehicles.

Wall Street's big focus this week will be on the government's latest inflation report Friday. The personal consumption expenditures index, or PCE, is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. Wall Street expects it to show that the rate of inflation eased to 2.6% in May, following a 2.7% reading in April. The Fed is trying to tame inflation back to its 2% target, but the rate has been sticky. The PCE has been hovering just below 3% for months. The better known consumer price index has been hovering around 3% throughout 2024, though it was as high as 9.1% in the middle of 2022.