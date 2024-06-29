Beryl Reaches Hurricane Strength

Beryl strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday as it churned toward the southeast Caribbean, with forecasters warning it was expected to strengthen into a dangerous major hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday or early Monday. A major hurricane is considered a Category 3 or higher, with winds of at least 111mph. At the moment, Beryl is a Category 1 hurricane, the AP reports. "It's astonishing to see a forecast for a major (Category 3+) hurricane in June anywhere in the Atlantic, let alone this far east in the deep tropics," Florida-based hurricane expert Michael Lowry posted on X.

A hurricane warning was issued for Barbados, and a hurricane watch was in effect for St. Lucia, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while a tropical storm watch was issued for Martinique, Dominica, and Tobago. Hurricane watches were in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while a tropical storm watch was issued for Martinique, Dominica, and Tobago. Beryl's center is forecast to pass about 26 miles south of Barbados, said Sabu Best of the island's meteorological service. On Saturday, Beryl was about 720 miles east-southeast of Barbados, with maximum sustained winds of 75mph. It was moving west at 22mph. "Rapid strengthening is now forecast," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. "We need to be ready," Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley said in a public address late Friday.