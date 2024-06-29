Replenishing Storm-Battered Beaches: Wise or a Waste?

Erosion and severe storms can cause beaches to lose their sand, which leads to a whole host of problems in surrounding communities, including flooding and further erosion. The practice of replenishing that sand is a costly investment, one that is typically borne by taxpayers. "When a storm hits, a hurricane hits, the federal government pays a lot of money to come in and fix things," Bob Keistler, a civil works project manager with the US Army Corps of Engineers, tells CBS News. The outlet takes a deep dive into what is known as beach nourishment—and whether climate change and rising costs make it feasible to continue in areas that get hit the hardest.